Nolan McLean And Mets Play Padres On Aug. 17

McLean is 8-8 with a 3.42 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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