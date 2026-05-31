Nolan McLean And Mets Play Marlins On May 31

McLean is 2-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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