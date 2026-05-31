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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Play Marlins On May 31

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. McLean has +122 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McLean is 2-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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