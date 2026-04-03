Nolan McLean And Mets Face Giants On April 3
Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 3 at 10:15 p.m. ET. McLean has -125 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
McLean is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Giants are averaging 3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.