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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Play Dodgers On July 25

Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. McLean has +114 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

McLean is 7-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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