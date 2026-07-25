Nolan McLean And Mets Play Dodgers On July 25

McLean is 7-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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