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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 9

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

McLean is 1-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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