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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On May 8

Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, May 8 at 9:40 p.m. ET. McLean has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McLean is 1-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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