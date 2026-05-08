Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On May 8

McLean is 1-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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