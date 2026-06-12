Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Braves On June 12

McLean is 3-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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