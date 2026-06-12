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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Braves On June 12

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. McLean has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McLean is 3-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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