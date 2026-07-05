Nolan McLean And Mets Face Braves On July 5

McLean is 5-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing five hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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