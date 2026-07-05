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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Face Braves On July 5

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET. McLean has +142 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McLean is 5-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing five hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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