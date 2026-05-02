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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Face Angels On May 2

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 9:38 p.m. ET. McLean has +116 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

McLean is 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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