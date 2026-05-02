Nolan McLean And Mets Face Angels On May 2

McLean is 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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