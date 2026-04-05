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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Tigers On April 5

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Gorman has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .192 BA, .250 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored four runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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