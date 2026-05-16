Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Royals On May 16

Gorman is hitting for a .234 BA, .313 OBP and .366 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 16 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.55 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.