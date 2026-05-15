Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Royals On May 15

Gorman is hitting for a .227 BA, .304 OBP and .362 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 16 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Michael Wacha (4-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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