Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Reds On May 22

Gorman is hitting for a .228 BA, .313 OBP and .367 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 17 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Chris Paddack (0-5 with a 7.07 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

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