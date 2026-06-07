Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Reds On June 7

Gorman is hitting for a .202 BA, .283 OBP and .332 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 18 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Rhett Lowder (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.