Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On June 5

Gorman is hitting for a .204 BA, .286 OBP and .335 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 18 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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