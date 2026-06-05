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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On June 5

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .204 BA, .286 OBP and .335 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 18 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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