Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Reds On Aug. 17

Gorman is hitting for a .194 BA, .279 OBP and .318 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored 19 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He returns to action for the first time since June 11, when he went 0 for 3 against the Mets.

Rhett Lowder (4-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.