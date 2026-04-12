Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Red Sox On April 12

Gorman is hitting for a .220 BA, .327 OBP and .366 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored six runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.

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