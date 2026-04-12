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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Red Sox On April 12

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .220 BA, .327 OBP and .366 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored six runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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