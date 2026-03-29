Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Rays On March 29
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gorman had a .205 BA, .296 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .666 and he scored 48 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 46 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Steven Matz starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.