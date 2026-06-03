Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Rangers On June 3

Gorman is hitting for a .209 BA, .291 OBP and .342 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 18 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (4-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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