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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Rangers On June 3

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .209 BA, .291 OBP and .342 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 18 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (4-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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