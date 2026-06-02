Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Rangers On June 2

Gorman is hitting for a .207 BA, .290 OBP and .326 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 17 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.93 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.