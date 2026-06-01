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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Rangers On June 1

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 1 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .210 BA, .291 OBP and .331 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 17 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Jacob deGrom (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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