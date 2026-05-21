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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Pirates On May 21

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .234 BA, .320 OBP and .377 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 17 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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