Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Pirates On May 21

Gorman is hitting for a .234 BA, .320 OBP and .377 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 17 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (2-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.