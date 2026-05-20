Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Pirates On May 20

Gorman is hitting for a .238 BA, .322 OBP and .384 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 17 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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