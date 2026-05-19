Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Pirates On May 19

Gorman is hitting for a .236 BA, .318 OBP and .365 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 16 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Mitch Keller (4-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.