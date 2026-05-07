Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Padres On May 7

Gorman is hitting for a .227 BA, .291 OBP and .387 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 14 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Michael King (3-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.

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