FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Padres On May 7

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Gorman has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .227 BA, .291 OBP and .387 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 14 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Michael King (3-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News