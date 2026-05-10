Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Padres On May 10

Gorman is hitting for a .225 BA, .295 OBP and .372 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 14 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Walker Buehler (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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