Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Nationals On April 8

Gorman is hitting for a .243 BA, .310 OBP and .405 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored six runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Miles Mikolas (0-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.