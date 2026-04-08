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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Nationals On April 8

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Gorman has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .243 BA, .310 OBP and .405 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored six runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Miles Mikolas (0-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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