Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Nationals On April 7

Gorman is hitting for a .182 BA, .243 OBP and .364 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored six runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Cade Cavalli (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.