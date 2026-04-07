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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Nationals On April 7

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .182 BA, .243 OBP and .364 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored six runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Cade Cavalli (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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