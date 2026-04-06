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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Nationals On April 6

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .207 BA, .250 OBP and .414 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored five runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Zack Littell will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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