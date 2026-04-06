Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Nationals On April 6

Gorman is hitting for a .207 BA, .250 OBP and .414 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored five runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Zack Littell will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.