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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Mets On March 30

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman had a .205 BA, .296 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .666 and he scored 48 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 46 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rays.

Clay Holmes will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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