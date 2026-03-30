Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Mets On March 30

Gorman had a .205 BA, .296 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .666 and he scored 48 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 46 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rays.

Clay Holmes will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

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