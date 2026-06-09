Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 9

Gorman is hitting for a .199 BA, .279 OBP and .327 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 18 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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