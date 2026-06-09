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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 9

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gorman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .199 BA, .279 OBP and .327 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 18 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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