Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Mets On June 11

Gorman is hitting for a .197 BA, .283 OBP and .323 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 19 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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