Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Mets On April 1
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Gorman had a .205 BA, .296 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .666 and he scored 48 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 46 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.
Freddy Peralta (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.