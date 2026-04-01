Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Mets On April 1

Gorman had a .205 BA, .296 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .666 and he scored 48 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 46 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second of the season.

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