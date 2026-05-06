Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On May 6

Gorman is hitting for a .224 BA, .285 OBP and .379 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 13 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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