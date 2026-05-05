Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Brewers On May 5

Gorman is hitting for a .224 BA, .285 OBP and .379 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 13 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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