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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Brewers On May 5

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .224 BA, .285 OBP and .379 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 13 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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