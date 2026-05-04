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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Brewers On May 4

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .214 BA, .278 OBP and .366 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 13 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

The Brewers will send Chad Patrick (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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