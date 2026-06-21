Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Twins On June 20

Arenado is hitting for a .239 BA, .316 OBP and .391 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 31 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.