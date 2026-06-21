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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Twins On June 20

Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Arenado has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .239 BA, .316 OBP and .391 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 31 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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