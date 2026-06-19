Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Twins On June 19

Arenado is hitting for a .235 BA, .313 OBP and .389 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 30 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Connor Prielipp (2-4 with a 5.26 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.