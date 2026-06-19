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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Twins On June 19

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field, on Friday, June 19 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Arenado has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .235 BA, .313 OBP and .389 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 30 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Connor Prielipp (2-4 with a 5.26 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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