Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 22

Arenado is hitting for a .273 BA, .349 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 25 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.