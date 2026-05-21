Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On May 21

Arenado is hitting for a .278 BA, .351 OBP and .477 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 25 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Giants.

Zach Agnos starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.