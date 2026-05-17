Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 17

Arenado is hitting for a .273 BA, .348 OBP and .453 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 24 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.55 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.