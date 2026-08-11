Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 11

Arenado is hitting for a .242 BA, .322 OBP and .433 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 55 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season. He is 11-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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