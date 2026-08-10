Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On Aug. 10

Arenado is hitting for a .240 BA, .320 OBP and .424 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 54 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Hughes (0-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.