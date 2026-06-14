Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Reds On June 14

Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .325 OBP and .408 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 30 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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