Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Reds On June 14
Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .325 OBP and .408 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 30 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.
Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.