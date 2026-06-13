Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Reds On June 13

Arenado is hitting for a .248 BA, .328 OBP and .416 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 30 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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