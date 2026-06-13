Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Reds On June 13
Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Arenado has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .248 BA, .328 OBP and .416 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 30 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.