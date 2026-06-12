Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Reds On June 12

Arenado is hitting for a .252 BA, .335 OBP and .424 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 30 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.51 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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