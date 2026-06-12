Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Reds On June 12
Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Arenado has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .252 BA, .335 OBP and .424 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 30 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.
Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.51 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.