Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Rays On June 27

Arenado is hitting for a .239 BA, .315 OBP and .386 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 34 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Cole Sulser (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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