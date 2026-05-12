Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Rangers On May 12

Arenado is hitting for a .273 BA, .329 OBP and .445 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 19 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (2-3 with a 5.18 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.

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