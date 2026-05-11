Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rangers On May 11

Arenado is hitting for a .266 BA, .324 OBP and .435 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 19 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Jakob Junis takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rangers.

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