Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rangers On May 11
Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Arenado has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .266 BA, .324 OBP and .435 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 19 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.
Jakob Junis takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rangers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.