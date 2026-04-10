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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Phillies On April 10

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .200 BA, .220 OBP and .225 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .445 and he has scored three runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Mets.

Jesus Luzardo (1-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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