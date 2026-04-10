Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Phillies On April 10

Arenado is hitting for a .200 BA, .220 OBP and .225 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .445 and he has scored three runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Mets.

Jesus Luzardo (1-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.

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